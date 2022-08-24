Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.09

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 1301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Trine II Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

Institutional Trading of Trine II Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,488,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,988,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $498,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Trine II Acquisition by 108.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 416,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Trine II Acquisition Company Profile

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

