Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Shares Gap Up to $7.31

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.31, but opened at $7.94. Tritium DCFC shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 1,059 shares.
DCFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tritium DCFC from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Tritium DCFC Stock Up 2.3 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87.
Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.
