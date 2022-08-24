Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Shares Gap Up to $7.31

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.31, but opened at $7.94. Tritium DCFC shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 1,059 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tritium DCFC from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Tritium DCFC Stock Up 2.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tritium DCFC

Tritium DCFC Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tritium DCFC by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

