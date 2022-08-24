TriumphX Market Cap Hits $7.23 Million (TRIX)

TriumphX (TRIX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, TriumphX has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TriumphX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TriumphX has a market cap of $7.23 million and approximately $146,294.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TriumphX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,406.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003811 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00128625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033337 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00078091 BTC.

TriumphX Coin Profile

TRIX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 5,122,191,387 coins. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx.

TriumphX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TriumphX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TriumphX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TriumphX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.