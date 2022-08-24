TRON (TRX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $437.31 Million

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. TRON has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and approximately $437.31 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002567 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000215 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003442 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000220 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000669 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TRON

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,392,667,819 coins and its circulating supply is 92,392,665,558 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.