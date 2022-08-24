TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,941 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in TrueCar by 278.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 65,225 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TrueCar by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in TrueCar by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 856,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 123,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other TrueCar news, Director John W. Mendel sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $34,841.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TrueCar Stock Performance

TrueCar stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,003. TrueCar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 24.68%. Research analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueCar Profile

(Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.