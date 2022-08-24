Trumpcoin Price Hits $0.0516 on Top Exchanges (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 63.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, Trumpcoin has traded down 69.1% against the dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trumpcoin has a total market cap of $340,950.41 and $867.00 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trumpcoin alerts:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trumpcoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trumpcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trumpcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.