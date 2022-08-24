Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.38

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.38 and traded as high as $16.48. Tsakos Energy Navigation shares last traded at $15.94, with a volume of 619,555 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Cuts Dividend

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.71 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

