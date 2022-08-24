TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $192.47

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 192.47 ($2.33) and traded as low as GBX 161.54 ($1.95). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 162.60 ($1.96), with a volume of 68,054 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.26) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.93) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

TT Electronics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £264.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,616.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 178.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 192.23.

TT Electronics Cuts Dividend

TT Electronics Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.33%.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

