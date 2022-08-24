TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $192.47

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 192.47 ($2.33) and traded as low as GBX 161.54 ($1.95). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 162.60 ($1.96), with a volume of 68,054 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.26) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.93) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Thursday, May 26th.
TT Electronics Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £264.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,616.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.72, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 178.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 192.23.
TT Electronics Company Profile
TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
