Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,163 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $134.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.83.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

