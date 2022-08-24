Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 548 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $576.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $588.62.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stephens upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.57.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

