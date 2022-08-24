Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $250,000 Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 120,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.9% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 93,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 22,792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 88.3% during the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.31. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $49.92.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Insider Transactions at Leggett & Platt

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Leggett & Platt news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Stories

