Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Sells 34 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,388.18.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $887.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 187.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $794.52 and a 200 day moving average of $919.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

