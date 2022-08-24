Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,515 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,515 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBLU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

