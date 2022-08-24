Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

