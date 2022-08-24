Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,115 shares of company stock valued at $36,927,122. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $146.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

