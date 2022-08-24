Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $107.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.17.

