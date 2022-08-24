Twinci Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47,321.00 (TWIN)

Twinci (TWIN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Twinci has a total market cap of $15,714.31 and approximately $47,321.00 worth of Twinci was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Twinci coin can now be bought for about $0.0786 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Twinci has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00771207 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016355 BTC.
About Twinci
Twinci’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Twinci’s official Twitter account is @twinciio.
Twinci Coin Trading
