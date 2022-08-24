U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,279,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242,730 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.83% of U.S. Bancorp worth $652,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,370,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after buying an additional 1,841,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,145,000 after buying an additional 493,821 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,568,000 after buying an additional 717,483 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $768,650,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

