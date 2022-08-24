UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $494.80 and last traded at $494.80. 15 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $496.16.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $452.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000.

