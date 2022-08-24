Unibright Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $219,430.00 (UBT)

Unibright (UBT) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Unibright has a total market cap of $29.35 million and approximately $219,430.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000908 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Unibright

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright.

Unibright Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

