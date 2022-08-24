Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $171.00

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular exchanges. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $171.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded down 9% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002149 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00770251 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016243 BTC.
About Unicly Mystic Axies Collection
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.
Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Mystic Axies Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.