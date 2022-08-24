Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Tops $8.87 on Top Exchanges

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $40.03 million and approximately $108.38 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for $8.87 or 0.00041385 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00107372 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00019936 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00257413 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00032638 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008475 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000267 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000125 BTC.

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,515,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

