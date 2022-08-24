Unification (FUND) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.14 Million

Unification (FUND) traded up 23.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last week, Unification has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Unification has a market cap of $2.14 million and $26,743.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unification coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,701.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003830 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00128479 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033474 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00074653 BTC.

Unification Coin Profile

FUND is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official website for Unification is unification.com. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unification Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

