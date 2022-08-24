UniLend Market Cap Reaches $6.24 Million (UFT)

UniLend (UFT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. UniLend has a total market cap of $6.24 million and $1.61 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UniLend has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One UniLend coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000936 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,471.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003815 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00128672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00033442 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00076943 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UFT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance.

UniLend Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

