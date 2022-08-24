Unilever (NYSE:UL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

UL has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of UL opened at $46.59 on Friday. Unilever has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $56.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average of $46.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UL. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 5,146.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 36,022 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $1,458,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

