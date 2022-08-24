Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Raised by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 62,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,764 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 127,702 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29,566 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,079. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $149.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

