UniPower Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,702.00 (POWER)

UniPower (POWER) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. UniPower has a market cap of $113,507.69 and approximately $9,702.00 worth of UniPower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniPower coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniPower has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UniPower

UniPower (POWER) is a coin. UniPower’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. UniPower’s official Twitter account is @unipowertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. UniPower’s official website is unipower.network.

Buying and Selling UniPower

According to CryptoCompare, “UniPower (POWER) is a Proof of Liquidity (PoL) cryptocurrency token, the first erc20 token of it's kind. Its fundamental philosophy is one of an experimental nature. UniPower was born from observing the most recent market trend which has taken altcoin traders by storm. “

