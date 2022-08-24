United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

UNFI opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $33.63 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.69. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 291.9% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.