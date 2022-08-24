United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,079.81

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,079.81 ($13.05) and traded as high as GBX 1,148 ($13.87). United Utilities Group shares last traded at GBX 1,134 ($13.70), with a volume of 1,150,477 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on UU. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.02) price objective on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,220 ($14.74) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Utilities Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,098 ($13.27).

United Utilities Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,064.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,080.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.47.

United Utilities Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.35) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.50. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio is -518.07%.

In related news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 53,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($12.65), for a total transaction of £561,809.73 ($678,842.11).

About United Utilities Group

(Get Rating)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

Featured Stories

