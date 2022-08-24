Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director David Helgason Sells 8,333 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) Director David Helgason sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $400,733.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,143,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,700,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Helgason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 8th, David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03.

Unity Software Trading Down 0.6 %

U stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.92. 4,407,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,269,589. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $64.64. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Unity Software to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

