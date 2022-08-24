Unlock Protocol (UDT) Trading 13.3% Lower This Week

Unlock Protocol (UDT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Unlock Protocol coin can now be bought for $11.10 or 0.00051847 BTC on major exchanges. Unlock Protocol has a total market capitalization of $496,885.31 and $19,509.00 worth of Unlock Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unlock Protocol has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,410.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003827 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00128917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00033424 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00082133 BTC.

About Unlock Protocol

UDT is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2020. Unlock Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,497 coins and its circulating supply is 44,778 coins. Unlock Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UnlockProtocol.

Buying and Selling Unlock Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlock is a protocol for memberships which lets creators monetize their work, on their own terms, without having to rely on 3rd party applications or platform.”

