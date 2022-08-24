UnMarshal (MARSH) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. UnMarshal has a market cap of $490,122.53 and $471,969.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UnMarshal has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UnMarshal coin can now be bought for about $0.0691 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002144 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00769463 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016206 BTC.
UnMarshal Coin Profile
UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal.
Buying and Selling UnMarshal
