Uranium Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 12,802 call options on the company. This is an increase of 78% compared to the average daily volume of 7,200 call options.

Uranium Energy Stock Up 12.0 %

UEC traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $4.11. 545,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,940,674. Uranium Energy has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Uranium Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Uranium Energy by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,339,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,076 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Uranium Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $3,446,000. Institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

