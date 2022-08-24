US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 41,139.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,121,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,089,700 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 2.76% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $231,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,074,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 488,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 194,082 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 541,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after buying an additional 229,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 690,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 61,348 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

PDBC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.07. 24,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,732,179. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.98.

