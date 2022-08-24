US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,383,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358,088 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of US Bancorp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,625,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,951 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,103,000 after acquiring an additional 947,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,969 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,092,963 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.55.

