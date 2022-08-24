US Bancorp DE Buys 7,211 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151,214 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of QUALCOMM worth $175,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 223,702 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,186,000 after purchasing an additional 16,582 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $919,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,764 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after buying an additional 53,180 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.05. 83,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,231,185. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.