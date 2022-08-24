US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,883,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110,764 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $320,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,101,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 457.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 438,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,861,000 after buying an additional 360,275 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,317,000 after acquiring an additional 75,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 526,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $98.58. The stock had a trading volume of 452,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,889,602. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.39. The stock has a market cap of $410.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

