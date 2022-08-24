VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,430 shares during the period. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5,626.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,315,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,548,000 after buying an additional 12,100,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,582,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,655,000 after buying an additional 420,901 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,783,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,146,000 after buying an additional 105,302 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,762,000 after buying an additional 41,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,670,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.83. 28,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,489. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.73. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

