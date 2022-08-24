Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up 0.8% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $3.32 on Wednesday, reaching $273.34. 362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,426. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.60. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

