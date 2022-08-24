Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Resolute Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Resolute Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,344 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.4% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after buying an additional 8,842,206 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000,000 after acquiring an additional 773,641 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,709,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,214 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,881,922. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.67.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.