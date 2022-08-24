Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,891 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 167,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,881,922. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

