Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,152 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.9% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,542,000 after buying an additional 2,175,075 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,036,342,000 after buying an additional 2,090,653 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,088,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,367,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,075,000 after buying an additional 1,677,597 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.68. 492,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,027,867. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.79. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.