Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Seven Post Investment Office LP

Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,730 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,588,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,549,000 after purchasing an additional 55,289 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 166,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 320,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,027,867. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

