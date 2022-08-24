Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 656,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,771 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.9% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $41.69. The company had a trading volume of 454,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,027,867. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

