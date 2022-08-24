Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $13,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,718,000 after purchasing an additional 737,944 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,340,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,226,000 after purchasing an additional 246,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,139,000 after acquiring an additional 89,146 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,592,000 after acquiring an additional 84,831 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $371.04. 2,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,690. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $352.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.80. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $313.66 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

