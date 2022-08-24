Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Resolute Advisors LLC

Resolute Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $369.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,690. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.80. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.