Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,040,000 after buying an additional 23,838 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,186,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.6% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $379.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.43.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

