Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,797,000 after buying an additional 246,478 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,485,812,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,200,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,029,000 after buying an additional 268,150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $207.46. 22,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,597,408. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.66 and its 200 day moving average is $209.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

