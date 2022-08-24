Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Sells $77,790.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) SVP Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at $380,833.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Paul Sauer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.
Vaxcyte Stock Performance
Shares of Vaxcyte stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 734,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,300. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.45. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte
Vaxcyte Company Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vaxcyte (PCVX)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.