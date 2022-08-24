Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Sells $77,790.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) SVP Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at $380,833.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Sauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of Vaxcyte stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 734,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,300. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.45. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 579,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 368,157 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at $2,150,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

