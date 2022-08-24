VeChain (VET) Achieves Market Cap of $1.87 Billion

VeChain (VET) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, VeChain has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. VeChain has a market cap of $1.87 billion and $80.75 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000097 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00031646 BTC.

AstroMoon (ATM) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vendetta Finance (VEN) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

